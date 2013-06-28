* Fears of U.S. stimulus exit were "overdone", analyst says

SEOUL, June 28 South Korean shares extended gains on Friday as foreign investors extended buying into a second day on easing fears of an early end to U.S. monetary stimulus.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.2 percent at 1,857.44 points by 0154 GMT.

The KOSPI has fallen about 7 percent in the first half of this year, largely on concerns that the Federal Reserve will soon begin tapering its massive stimulus programme, fears of a sharper-than-expected economic slowdown in China and a weaker yen, which is threatening Korean exporters' competitiveness.

Foreign investors snapped up a net 102.5 billion Korean won ($89.16 million) worth of KOSPI shares by mid-morning, after they turned net buyers on Thursday following 14 straight sessions of selling.

"Concerns about Fed's stimulus withdrawal have been overdone and the KOSPI will climb further next week," said Kim Hak-kyun, a analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities.

Two influential Federal Reserve policymakers on Thursday sought to dissuade investors that monetary accommodation was fading any time soon, lifting U.S. stocks overnight.

"Worries eased about Vanguard's sell-off and the weak Japanese yen that had pressured the KOSPI. But it will be difficult for the KOSPI to dramatically rise in the latter half because the Chinese economy is in a bad shape," Kim said.

Among large-caps, Samsung Electronics inched up 0.2 percent, while Hyundai Motor firmed 2.3 percent.

Energy and chemicals issues outperformed the market, with LG Chem rising 3.5 percent and Hanwha Chemical up 3.1 percent.

Pharmaceuticals firms rallied, fuelled by Celltrion Inc ,which spiked by more than 9 percent on expectations that its key drug would gain European regulatory approval later in the day.

Hanmi Science rose 4.3 percent and LG Life Sciences gained 4.3 percent. ($1 = 1149.6750 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill)