SEOUL, June 28 South Korean shares finished up on Friday, recouping part of the sharp losses seen this month, as receding fears of an early end to U.S. monetary stimulus fuelled foreign buying.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1.6 percent at 1,863.33 points, its highest close since June 19. The KOSPI was down 6.7 percent over the first half of the year.

Among heavyweights, Samsung Electronics inched up 0.2 percent on Friday, while Hyundai Motor rallied 3.4 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)