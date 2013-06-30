SEOUL, July 1 Seoul shares may open slightly lower on Monday after hitting their highest close in a week on Friday, as investors are likely to tread cautiously after Wall Street lost ground on persistent concerns the U.S. stimulus will be trimmed back soon. "Market will probably be rangebound today following recent gains," said Kim Young-il, a market analyst at Daishin Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1.6 percent at 1,863.32 points on Friday, rising for a third straight session and hitting its highest close since June 19. "Focus will be on foreign investors' behaviour...there seems to be renewed interest in emerging market stocks, but we have to see if the trend continues," Kim added. Foreign investors were net buyers for a second session on Friday after snapping 14 straight sessions of selling on Thursday. The KOSPI, along with global stocks, has come under selling pressure in recent weeks on concern over an imminent reduction to the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus which has underpinned risk assets in the past few years. Inter-Korea cooperative shares such as Romanson could rise after news North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator will meet senior Russian officials in Moscow next week, amid signs of a new push to get Pyongyang to re-join protracted talks over ending its atomic programme. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:28 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,606.28 -0.43% -6.920 USD/JPY 99.31 0.19% 0.190 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.488 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,234.48 0.03% 0.320 US CRUDE $96.51 -0.05% -0.050 DOW JONES 14909.60 -0.76% -114.89 ASIA ADRS 134.24 0.59% 0.78 ------------------------------------------------------------->S& P 500 posts best first half since 1998 >Benchmark prices dip as volatile quarter ends >Dollar rise on talk of cutback in Fed easing by Sep >Brent posts 3rd quarterly loss STOCKS TO WATCH CELLTRION The European Medicines Agency said on Friday its experts had backed approval of Remsima made by Celltrion, which is a so-called biosimilar version of Johnson & Johnson and Merck & Co's injectable drug. SHIPPING FIRMS Shippers like Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd may gain after the Baltic dry index, which tracks the cost of shipping key commodities, advanced 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)