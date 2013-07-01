* Seoul shares snap 3-session winning streak

* Celltrion jumps after winning European backing to sell a copycat drug

* CJ Group shares weak amid concerns over group chairman arrest

SEOUL, July 1 South Korea shares fell on Monday after hitting a 1-week closing high in previous session, with investors treading cautiously after Wall Street lost ground on persistent concerns that U.S. stimulus will be trimmed back soon.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.3 percent at 1,857.32 points as of 0114 GMT, trimming its opening losses of 0.63 percent but snapping a three-session winning streak.

"The market is taking a breather after a brief technical rebound last week," said Lee Jae-hoon, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

Lee said the KOSPI has firm support at 1,780 points, where the market's price to book value ratio is around 1.

A raft of key data due out this week from both the Unites States and China will be closely followed, as investors try to gauge the state of global economy.

Data early on Monday showing that South Korea's exports to its three key markets rose in June from a year earlier, helping stocks to halve its opening losses.

But reports later in the morning showed factory activity in key customer China continued to slow.

Foreign investors turned net sellers offloading a modest 8.4 billion won ($7.36 million) after two straight buying sessions on Friday.

Decliners marginally outnumbered gainers 374 to 344.

Celltrion shares jumped by the daily permissible limit of 15 percent on Monday after winning European backing to sell a copycat version of the blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade.

But CJ Group shares eased as its group chairman awaits decision by the South Korean court on whether he will be formally arrested over charges of tax evasion and embezzlement.

CJ Corp shares fell 1.3 percent and CJ Cheiljedang Corp declined 1.9 percent.

Shipping shares rallied after Baltic dry index, which measures the cost of shipping key commodities, rose 1.7 percent.

Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd shares rose 3.5 percent and STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd advanced 3.2 percent.

But falls in market's key heavyweights weighed, as Samsung Electronics, the largest component on the main KOSPI, shed 1.1 percent and Hyundai Motor, the second largest, lost 1.1 percent.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.6 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ traded 1.5 percent higher. ($1 = 1142.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)