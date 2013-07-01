SEOUL, July 2 Seoul shares may open higher on Tuesday, buoyed by a rise on Wall Street after solid U.S. manufacturing and construction data, but gains will likely be limited ahead of major earnings and key financial events. "The market will be helped by firm gains in global equities overnight, but Seoul shares have already reached near-term resistance so rises will be fairly capped," said Lim Soo-gyoun, a market analyst at Samsung Securities. Investors will be taking a cautious stance ahead of Samsung Electronics' second-quarter earnings estimates, due on Friday, Lim said. The market will also be watching a European Central Bank monetary policy meeting on July 4, he said, where the ECB is expected to keep interest rates at the current record lows. "Profit-taking appetite will be stronger as the market nears 1,900 points, a resistance level this month," he added. South Korea's benchmark index ended down 0.41 percent at 1,855.73 points on Monday, hovering near its 15-day moving average of around 1,857 points. CJ Group shares will likely fall after its chairman was formally arrested late on Monday on charges of tax evasion and embezzlement. U.S. manufacturing staged a modest rebound in June, data showed on Monday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,614.96 0.54% 8.680 USD/JPY 99.68 0.03% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.477 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,253.91 0.09% 1.110 US CRUDE $98.05 0.06% 0.060 DOW JONES 14974.96 0.44% 65.36 ASIA ADRS 135.26 0.76% 1.02 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P500 extend gain into yr's 2nd half on solid data >Bonds gain as ISM data fuels Fed speculation >Dollar drop vs euro;yen slump on manufacturing data >Oil gain, Brent-US crude spread hits 2-1/2 year low STOCKS TO WATCH STX GROUP SHARES Shares in STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd and its affiliates may rise after a local daily reported STX Offshore's creditors are considering injecting an additional 1 trillion won ($883 million) in funds by end-2013 to support the debt-ridden shipbuilder. SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES Samsung Heavy said late on Monday it won a 825.5 billion won ($718 million) order to build a semi-submersible rig from Sweden's Stena Group. HYUNDAI MOTOR A U.S. jury found Hyundai Motor should pay $14 million to a Virginia man who suffered traumatic brain damage in a car accident after the side air bags in his 2008 Hyundai Tiburon failed to deploy. HANDSET MAKERS Handset makers like LG Electronics could react after news that Nokia will pay $2.2 billion to buy out partner Siemens AG in their network equipment joint venture, a deal that is likely to bring some stability to the company after it stumbled in smartphones. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Additional reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)