SEOUL, July 2 South Korea's benchmark index ended flat at 1,855.02 points on Tuesday, with market relinquishing early gains amid caution ahead of major earnings and key financial events this week.

The junior Kosdaq finished down 0.17 percent at 526.92 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)