* Investors cautious before key data, earnings this week

* Foreign, institutional selling weigh

* Autos down on weaker yen, refiners firm on higher oil

SEOUL, July 3 South Korean shares fell on Wednesday after global equities eased overnight and as investors turned cautious ahead of major U.S. data and earnings estimates from domestic heavyweight Samsung Electronics later this week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.2 percent at 1,851.04 points as of 0140 GMT.

"There is little upside momentum in the market right now. There is little that foreign investors could be cheerful about," said Lee Kyoung-soo, a market analyst at Shinyoung Securities.

"Investors want to see how U.S. job figures come out later this week," said Ko Seung-hee, a market analyst at SK Securities, referring to the non-farm payrolls and unemployment rate data due out on Friday.

Samsung Electronics, the largest component of the main KOSPI, is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings estimates on the same day.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 8 billion won ($7.05 million) worth of stocks, while institutions offloaded a net 24 billion won.

Auto stocks declined, feeling the negative impact of the falling Japanese yen, which has the potential to make their goods less competitive versus their Japanese rivals.

Kia Motors Corp fell 0.9 percent and Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd, an autoparts maker, shed 1 percent.

The dollar hit a one-month high versus the Japanese yen in New York trading on Tuesday.

But crude oil refiners rose after U.S. crude jumped to a nine-month high above $99 a barrel on Tuesday. Gains in crude oil prices tend to strengthen prices of oil and petrochemical products.

Shares in SK Innovation climbed 1.8 percent and GS Holdings, the holding company of South Korea's No.2 crude oil refiner GS Caltex, advanced 1 percent.

A 0.8 percent fall in Baltic dry index weighed on shipping firms, with Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd down 3.5 percent and STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd down 3.3 percent.

Korean Air Line shares edged 0.8 percent lower after one of its passenger flights had to make an emergency landing in Russia due to engine problems.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.3 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.6 percent higher.

($1 = 1133.9750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)