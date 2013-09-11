SEOUL, Sept 11 South Korean shares rose 0.5 percent to their highest close in 5-1/2 months on Wednesday, breaking the key psychological 2,000-point resistance level, as foreigners extended their buying spree to a 14th consecutive session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 9.79 points to 2,003.85, its highest closing level since March 29.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 681.7 billion won ($628.80 million) worth of local stocks, bringing inflows to 5.2 trillion won since Aug. 23.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd ended 0.4 percent higher at its highest close in three months. ($1 = 1084.1250 Korean won) (Reporting By Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)