SEOUL, Sept 17 Seoul shares are expected to join a global rally in equities on Tuesday, but the upside is likely to be limited as many investors look to lock-in profits ahead of a three-day holiday. U.S. stocks rose on Monday, buoyed by Russia-brokered deal on Syria's chemical weapons and withdrawal of former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers from consideration for the next U.S. Federal Reserve. "The upward trend in the market has been confirmed over the recent weeks, but investors will be anxious to lock in profits before heading into the long holiday," said IM Investment & Securities analyst Kang Hyun-gee. South Korean markets will be closed from Wednesday to Friday for the Chuseok traditional Thanksgiving holidays, which could curb investors' appetite especially as the Fed's policy meeting is slated during the period. The Fed is expected on Wednesday to decided on when and by how much it would trim its massive bond-buying stimulus, which has provided crucial support for global riskier assets in recent years. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 1 percent to 2,013.37 points on Monday, reaching its highest close since March 6 and taking its gains so far this month to 4.5 percent. Foreign investors were net buyers of 493.4 billion won ($455.89 million) in local stocks on Monday, extending their net-buying streak for the 17th consecutive session. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,697.60 0.57% 9.610 USD/JPY 99.04 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.862 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,311.35 -0.16% -2.040 US CRUDE $106.07 -0.49% -0.520 DOW JONES 15494.78 0.77% 118.72 ASIA ADRS 146.33 0.78% 1.13 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall Street up on Summers' withdrawal; Obama curbs gains >Prices rise after Summers ends pursuit of Fed job >Dollar weakens as news on Summers spurs risk appetite >Oil falls as Middle East tensions recede STOCKS TO WATCH HANWHA GENERAL INSURANCE CO LTD The South Korean insurance company said on Monday it decided to issue 42 million new stocks to raise about 160.4 billion won of operating funds. ($1 = 1082.2750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Shri Navaratnam)