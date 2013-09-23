* Shipbuilders lift the market on strong China data
* Samsung Elec and Hyundai Motor fall on grim 3Q earnings
* Foreigners on track for a 19th consecutive net-buying
SEOUL, Sept 23 Seoul shares recovered from
initial losses after a survey showed factory growth in China,
South Korea's biggest export market, at a six-month high in
September.
Re-opening after the three-day Chuseok holiday, South Korea
had to catch up with other emerging markets following the U.S.
Federal Reserve's decision last week to keep its massive
stimulus programme unchanged until it sees stronger evidence of
economic growth. The prolonged uncertainty over when the Fed
might act appeared to dampen sentiment, before the flash HSBC
Purchasing Managers Index report on China's factory sector
sparked a rally.
"The Fed's decision gave mixed signals, and left investors
to adopt a wait-and-see stance," said Daishin Securities analyst
Park Jung-seop, before adding, "the stronger-than-expected China
PMI data provided some confidence to investors."
By 0239 GMT, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
was up 0.4 percent at 2,013.27 after trading as low as
1,994.77.
Shipbuilders buttressed the main index, buoyed by firm data
from their key export market. Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd
and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd rose
2.7 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. Daewoo Shipbuilding
& Marine Engineering Co Ltd also rose 1.9 percent.
Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 1.3
percent after foreign investment banks lowered forecasts for the
company's quarterly earnings due to concerns over a sharp
decline in television prices and sales.
Automaker Hyundai Motor Co was down 1 percent,
though profit-taking by investors who had enjoyed the stock's
steady gains over recent months at one point saw the share price
drop as much as 4.5 percent. Sentiment has been hurt by data
showing Europe's car market shrank in August.
Kia Motors Corp, Hyundai's affiliate, also fell
0.7 percent.
Samsung SDI Co Ltd rose 4.4 percent as prospects
for secondary batteries were seen higher after electric
automaker Tesla Motors Inc reached its highest close
price at $183 on Friday.
Cheil Industries Inc jumped 4.6 percent after
announcing its strategic shift to an electronics material
company by selling its fashion business to an unlisted affiliate
Samsung Everland.
Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd and Hyundai
Elevator Co Ltd, listed affiliates of Hyundai Group,
fell 3.4 percent and 2.8 percent after North Korea unilaterally
postponed a reunion of war-torn families on Saturday. Hyundai
Group used to operate tours of Mount Kumkang in North Korea, but
suspended them in 2008. The postponement of the family reunions
augured poorly for chances of an early resumption of those
tours.
Foreign investors were poised to extend their net buying
streak to a 19th consecutive session, purchasing 114.6 billion
won worth of local shares in the morning.
Gainers outnumbered decliners 484 to 307.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks edged 0.3
percent higher, while the junior KOSDAQ gained 0.4
percent.