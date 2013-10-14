SEOUL, Oct 15 Seoul shares are expected to rebound on Tuesday, buoyed by improved hopes of a deal to end the U.S. fiscal impasse and upbeat factory output growth in the euro zone. "Hopes for a U.S. budget deal will be enough to restore investor confidence for today," said Bookook Securities analyst Kim Sung-hwan. However Kim said gains will be limited ahead of a final agreement to avert a looming U.S. debt default, and as investors wait on third-quarter growth data from China, due Friday. Wall Street gained overnight as U.S. senators said they were closing in on a deal that would reopen the government and push back a possible default for several months. Output from euro zone factories returned to growth more strongly than expected in August, indicating South Korea's third-largest export market is rebounding across all sectors. Analysts expect the Seoul market will continue to be supported by foreign buying interest. Offshore investors extended their buying streak to a 32nd consecutive session by purchasing 197.7 billion won ($184.5 million) worth of local shares on Monday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 0.2 percent to 2,020.27 points on Monday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,710.14 0.41% 6.940 USD/JPY 98.62 0.06% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.691 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,273.06 0.02% 0.270 US CRUDE $102.27 -0.14% -0.140 DOW JONES 15301.26 0.42% 64.15 ASIA ADRS 149.81 0.09% 0.13 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St rises on hopes for a budget deal >Debt ceiling fears move out to late Nov/Dec bills >Dollar down as deadlock on US debt deal weighs, yen rises >U.S. oil ends with moderate gains on hopes of budget deal STOCKS TO WATCH HANKOOK TIRE CO LTD The South Korean tyre maker on Monday said it plans to spend $800 million on building its first U.S. factory to capitalise on the recovery of the second-biggest car market and catch up with larger rivals. ($1 = 1071.5250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)