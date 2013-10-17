SEOUL Oct 17 Seoul shares gained 0.3 percent on Thursday, with foreign investors extending their buying streak to a record 35th session, while U.S. lawmakers delivered a last-minute deal to prevent a default and end a partial government shutdown.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 6 points at 2,040.61 after hitting its highest level in the year to date at 2,052.44.

Foreigners purchased 282.9 billion won ($265.5 million) worth of local shares on Thursday, buying for the 35th session in a row. That surpassed the previous record of 34 consecutive sessions set from January to March of 1998.

It brought their net total from Aug. 23 to the present to more than 12.1 trillion won.

Shipbuilders propelled gains in the broader market on prospects of higher earnings, with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd advancing 2.5 percent. ($1 = 1065.5750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)