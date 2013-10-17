SEOUL, Oct 18 Seoul shares are set to gain on Friday, with investor confidence rising after a last-minute deal by U.S. lawmakers to re-open te government and optimistic surveys about the world's largest economy. Investors were also waiting on Chinese data later on Friday. "With the biggest concern for investors in the U.S. political stalemate fading away, favourable surveys and data that underscore a global economic recovery are gaining attention," said Hyundai Securities analyst Bae Sung-young. Bae said the Chinese data and persistent foreign inflows were the two main factors driving an attempt to break through the 2,050 point level, the upper limit of a range within which analysts say the main bourse has been trapped. Wall Street finished higher overnight after the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped from a six-month high last week and firms' optimism about the future hit a 10-year high, according to the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank. The Chinese data was seen further supporting the Korean market. Analysts polled by Reuters expect South Korea's largest export market to have grown 7.8 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, picking up from 7.5 percent in the previous three months. On Thursday, foreigners bought 284.4 billion won ($267.41 million) worth of Korean shares for a 35th consecutive session, setting the longest net buying streak in KOSPI history. It brought their net total from Aug. 23 to Thursday to more than 12.1 trillion won. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.3 percent, or 6 points, at 2,034.61 points on Thursday after hitting its highest level for the year of 2,052.44. Analysts said companies that should be watched carefully include LG Chem Ltd, Kumho Petro Chemical Co Ltd , Samsung Engineering Co Ltd and LG Hausys Ltd. All are set to announce third quarter earnings later on Friday. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:44GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,733.15 0.67% 11.610 USD/JPY 98.03 0.14% 0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.592 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,318.46 -0.05% -0.630 US CRUDE $100.82 0.15% 0.150 DOW JONES 15371.65 -0.01% -2.18 ASIA ADRS 151.22 1.09% 1.63 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500 sets record high on relief over U.S. fiscal deal >Yields lowest in two months as debt deal spurs buying >Dollar slides with focus on economic costs of shutdown >US oil settles at 3-month low as Cushing stocks build STOCKS TO WATCH LG DISPLAY CO LTD LG Display, the biggest maker of liquid-crystal display panels, said on Thursday it posted an operating profit of 389 billion won ($365 million) for its July-September quarter, 31 percent more than in the same period a year earlier. SAMSUNG C&T CORP Samsung C&T Corp said on Thursday its third-quarter operating profit came in at 140.7 billion won, a 170 percent increase from a year ago. ($1 = 1063.5250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Paul Tait)