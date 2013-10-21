SEOUL, Oct 22 Seoul shares are expected to tread water on Tuesday, pausing at 26-month highs after a three-day rise driven by an end to the U.S. debt default crisis and bets that the Federal Reserve will keep monetary stimulus well into 2014. "Profit taking activity will cool things down ahead of corporate earnings results and global economic indicators," said Bae Sung-young, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. "But from a broader picture, momentum is still moving upward as foreign inflows underpin the main board," said Bae. September U.S. payrolls data is due later in the day, while China and euro zone preliminary manufacturing surveys are due later this week. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.03 percent at 2,053.01 points on Monday, its best finish since Aug. 3 2011. The KOSPI has closed above the 2,050 point level for two straight session on the back of persistent foreign net buying, a key level for many analysts as it marks the top end of the range over the past two years. On Monday, foreigners bought 193 billion won ($181.7 million) worth of Korean shares for a 37th consecutive session, extending the longest-ever net buying streak. Analysts said Daelim Industrial Co Ltd, OCI Co Ltd and LG Household & Healthcare Ltd will be closely watched as they release their July-September earnings later in the day. ------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,744.66 0.01% 0.160 USD/JPY 98.15 -0.03% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.601 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,314.29 -0.06% -0.850 US CRUDE $99.00 -0.22% -0.220 DOW JONES 15392.20 -0.05% -7.45 ASIA ADRS 151.71 -0.41% -0.62 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St nearly flat on lackluster earnings >U.S. bond prices slip as focus shifts to jobs data >Dollar rise vs yen;U.S. jobs data may spur Fed taper talk >U.S. crude sinks below $100, Brent gap widens STOCKS TO WATCH SAMSUNG CARD CO LTD Samsung Card said in a regulatory filing on Monday its July-September quarter operating profits were at 91.5 billion won, a 12.4 percent rise from a year ago. WOORI FINANCE HOLDINGS CO LTD On Monday, South Korea's biggest banking group received at least three preliminary bids for its entire 37.9 percent stake in Woori Investment & Securities Co Ltd worth 874.9 billion won based on the unit's closing share price on Monday. ($1 = 1062.2250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)