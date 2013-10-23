SEOUL, Oct 24 Seoul shares are expected to trade lower on Thursday, after slipping from a two-year high in the previous session, as fears of a liquidity tightening in China and a planned stress test of European banks eroded sentiment. "Risk appetite has taken a toll at the 2,050 level and will continue to do so in the near term," said Bookook Securities analyst Kim Sung-hwan, after the bourse hit the top end of its trading range over the past two years. "China and euro zone cues could add more pressure, but foreign inflows and China manufacturing surveys will provide strong bottom support," said Kim. China and euro zone preliminary manufacturing surveys are due later in the day. Global equity markets weakened on Wednesday as China's primary short-term money rates rose on concerns the People's Bank of China may tighten its cash supply to address inflation risks, which could hurt growth in the world's second-largest economy. The European Central Bank also said it would put major euro zone banks through rigorous tests next year to build confidence in the sector. But shares prices eased amid concern the review could actually undermine confidence if it reveals unexpected problems. On Wednesday, Foreign investors purchased 592 billion won ($560.63 million) worth of local shares, the most since Sept. 12. Offshore investors bought for a 39th consecutive session to extend their longest streak on record. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1 percent at 2,035.75 points on Wednesday, snapping a four-day winning streak. Investors await July-September earnings results due later in the day from market heavyweights such as Hyundai Motor Co , POSCO and LG Electronics Inc . ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,746.38 -0.47% -8.290 USD/JPY 97.34 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.498 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,330.94 -0.06% -0.800 US CRUDE $97.09 0.24% 0.230 DOW JONES 15413.33 -0.35% -54.33 ASIA ADRS 149.76 -1.89% -2.89 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall Street ends down as Caterpillar falls, Boeing rallies >U.S. yield slip to 3month low as Fed tapering seen delayed >Dollar,yen,Swiss franc rise on China short-term rate rise >Oil down as U.S. inventories rise, spread trade volatile STOCKS TO WATCH LG HOUSEHOLD & HEALTHCARE LTD LG Household in a regulatory filing on Wednesday said its July-September quarter operating profits were at 145.5 billion won, a 10.8 percent increase from a year ago. The South Korean company said its operating profit increased for a 35th consecutive quarter. HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO LTD Hyundai Glovis in a regulatory filing on Wednesday said its third-quarter operating profit was 169.9 billion won, a 14.1 percent increase from a year ago. ($1 = 1055.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)