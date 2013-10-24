SEOUL Oct 24 Seoul shares reversed losses to
close higher on Thursday as a stronger-than-expected preliminary
manufacturing survey from China eased some concerns about the
world's second largest economy tightening liquidity.
The Korean Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
closed up 0.5 percent at 2,046.69 points, after falling as low
as 2,027.93.
Despite extending their longest buying streak on record to a
40th session, foreigners purchased a moderate 103 billion won
($97.54 million) worth of local shares on Thursday as a firming
won prompted some investors to reposition as sellers.
The bullish China survey triggered a rally in shipbuilding
and chemical shares, lifting the broader market. Daewoo
Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd and LG Chem
Ltd gained 4 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.
($1 = 1055.9500 Korean won)
