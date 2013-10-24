SEOUL Oct 24 Seoul shares reversed losses to close higher on Thursday as a stronger-than-expected preliminary manufacturing survey from China eased some concerns about the world's second largest economy tightening liquidity.

The Korean Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.5 percent at 2,046.69 points, after falling as low as 2,027.93.

Despite extending their longest buying streak on record to a 40th session, foreigners purchased a moderate 103 billion won ($97.54 million) worth of local shares on Thursday as a firming won prompted some investors to reposition as sellers.

The bullish China survey triggered a rally in shipbuilding and chemical shares, lifting the broader market. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd and LG Chem Ltd gained 4 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.

($1 = 1055.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Suni Nair)