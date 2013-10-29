Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL Oct 29 Seoul shares finished a volatile session modestly higher on Tuesday, with a rally in shipbuilders and chemicals offsetting profit taking in large caps.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 2,051.76 points on Tuesday, underpinned by persistent foreign buying interest.
Foreigners purchased a net 103.6 billion won ($97.64 million) of local shares on Tuesday, extending a net buying streak to a record 43 consecutive sessions.
Shipbuilders and chemicals outperformed, with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Lotte Chemical Corp rising 1.5 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.
SK Hynix Inc slipped 3.5 percent on profit taking, even after posting record quarterly profits, reflecting sharp gains made recently.
($1 = 1061.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)