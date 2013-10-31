SEOUL, Nov 1 Seoul shares are set to open lower
on Friday as investor anxiety grew over the timing of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's stimulus programme, while the market is eyeing
a slew of economic data due later in the day.
"December tapering has a higher chance of happening than
speculated," said Kang Hyun-gee, an analyst at IM Investment &
Securities, adding that an end to a buying streak by foreign
investors would also weigh on sentiment in the local market.
U.S. private industry data on Thursday showed October
business activity in the U.S. Midwest came in well ahead of
expectations, countering recent evidence of soft economic
growth. New orders hit their highest level since 2004.
Investors will eye the U.S. ISM survey of manufacturing for
October due later on Friday for clues on the Fed's future
course.
Official October manufacturing survey for China, South
Korea's largest export market, and batch of local economic
indicators are due later in the day.
Foreigners sold a net 27.3 billion won ($25.7 million) worth
of local shares on Thursday, snapping a record net buying streak
at 44 sessions. From Aug. 23 through Wednesday, foreigners had
purchased a net 13.9 trillion won.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 1.4 percent at 2,030.09 points on Thursday, but finished
the month of October with a 1.7 percent rise.
STOCKS TO WATCH
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD
The world's largest shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing
on Thursday that its operating profit for July-September quarter
was at 222.4 billion won, a 63 percent year-on-year decline.
KEPCO PLANT SERVICE & ENGINEERING CO LTD (KPS)
KPS in a regulatory filing on Thursday said its
July-September quarter operating profit came in at 21.2 billion
won, a 65.9 percent decline from the April-June quarter.
($1 = 1060.7500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)