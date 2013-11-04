SEOUL Nov 4 Seoul shares hit their lowest close since Oct 14 in lacklustre trade on Monday as investors turned cautious before global events due later this week, and foreigners offloaded shares.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.7 percent at 2,025.17 points on Monday, its lowest since Oct.14.

Foreign investors offloaded 182.1 billion won ($171million) of local shares on Monday, the most since July 8.

Offshore investors locked in profits on large-caps, with Hyundai Motor Co and Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd declining 2.4 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.

KT Corp, South Korea's second-biggest mobile carrier, fell 2.3 percent after CEO Lee Suk-chae submitted his resignation facing a breach of trust investigation.

($1 = 1060.7500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)