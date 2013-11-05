(Corrects the day in 2nd paragraph and misspelled word underperforming in 3rd paragraph)

SEOUL Nov 5 Seoul shares hit their lowest closing level in almost four weeks on Tuesday, skidding for a third straight day as large caps saw profit-taking ahead of global economic events and foreign outflows weighed on sentiment.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.6 percent at 2,013.93 points on Tuesday, its lowest close since Oct.10.

Two major index heavyweights underperformed the main board, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co slipping 0.9 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively on profit-taking.

Foreign investors offloaded 48.8 billion won ($46 million) of local shares on Tuesday, repositioning as sellers after starting trade as net buyers. ($1 = 1062.9750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)