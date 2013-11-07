(Updates to mid-morning)
* KOSPI on track for a possible 4-day slump
* Samsung Elec underperforms to weigh on broader market
* Hyundai Motor rises on hopes of moderate labour union
SEOUL, Nov 7 Seoul shares hit their lowest level
in 4 weeks on Thursday morning, as investors were reluctant to
bet on riskier assets ahead of key data and macroeconomic events
later in the week, while a fall in Samsung Electronics added
further pressure.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.5 percent at 2,002.96 points by 0318 GMT after touching
an intraday low 2,000.60, lowest level since Oct.10.
"The correction that the market is facing will clear up once
all the anticipated cues and data unfold," said Ko Seung-hee, an
analyst at SK Securities. "Foreign buying will pick up to
underpin the market by then."
Investors are awaiting U.S. data, including third-quarter
GDP later in the day and non-farm payrolls data on Friday, as
well as a European Central Bank meeting and China's Communist
Party plenum.
Foreign investors offloaded 76.7 billion won ($72.29
million) of local shares in the morning, poised to sell for a
4th straight session.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest KOSPI
component, dipped 1.4 percent to weigh on the main board
following a 2.3 percent drop in the previous session.
Park Hyun, an IT analyst at Tong Yang Securities, said "What
Samsung Electronics' CFO said on Wednesday lacked new
information, disappointing many who expected more."
Samsung Electronics had vowed to double its dividend yield
and invest in new technology and boost marketing at an analyst
meeting on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor Co, the second largest
component, rose 1.8 percent on news hardline candidates seeking
to head the labour union had dropped out, raising hopes a
moderate leadership would take over. Hyundai Motor had suffered
numerous unionised walkouts since the union's formation in 1987.
Affiliate Kia Motors Corp gained 1.3 percent.
A local media report on a possible raise in public utility
charges brought state-run energy shares higher, with Korea
Electric Power Corp and Korea Gas Corp
rising 3.2 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.
South Korea's stock market will close one hour later than
usual, at 4 p.m. (0700 GMT), after opening an hour later than
usual due to the national college entrance examination.
($1 = 1060.9500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)