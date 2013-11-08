SEOUL Nov 8 Seoul shares drifted down to a two-month closing low on Friday, as concern that coming U.S. jobs data could spark an early cut in Federal Reserve stimulus outweighed China's firm October trade numbers.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1 percent at 1,984.87 points on Friday, its lowest close since Sept. 9.

KOSPI, which fell for a fifth straight day, had its worst week since late August by dropping 2.5 percent, underperforming regional markets.

Foreigners pressured the main board for a fifth consecutive day by offloading a net 197.8 billion won ($186.36 million) of local shares on Friday, the most since July 3.

Large-cap technology shares lagged, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd dropping 1.9 percent and LG Display Co Ltd 4 percent.

China's export growth rebounded by more than expected in October, suggesting that the economy has found its footing.

($1 = 1061.3750 Korean won)