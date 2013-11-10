SEOUL, Nov 11 Seoul shares are expected to open higher on Monday after a strong U.S. non-farm payroll report but some analysts cautioned that trading early this week would likely be choppy ahead of hearings for the Federal Reserve chair nominee Janet Yellen. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1 percent at 1,984.87 points on Friday, its lowest close since Sept. 9. It dropped 2.7 percent for the week, its worst week since late June, mostly due to uncertainty surrounding the timeline for the Fed's tapering of its bond buying programme. Samsung Securities analyst Kim Yong-goo said many expect the Senate hearings for Yellen to provide clues on the Fed's tapering timeline but until then, divergent views on the impact of the U.S. jobs report on Fed policy would keep the market jittery. Foreigners pressured the main board last week by offloading a net total of 554.7 billion won ($520.87 million) of local shares, less attracted to the market after signs that appreciation in won has stalled. But the selling comes after foreigners purchased a net 13.9 trillion won of local stocks from Aug. 23 to Oct.30, driving the main board higher during that period. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:42GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,770.61 1.34% 23.460 USD/JPY 99.16 0.09% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.751 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,288.60 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $94.37 0.18% 0.170 DOW JONES 15761.78 1.08% 167.80 ASIA ADRS 147.31 0.88% 1.28 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow, S&P 500 end higher for fifth week; financials lead >Bond prices slump as job growth tops forecasts >Dollar soars as U.S. jobs data fuels Fed taper talk >Brent higher, U.S. oil seesaws as Iran nuclear deal looms STOCKS TO WATCH SK ENERGY /SK INNOVATION CO LTD South Korea's largest refiner said on Sunday a small amount of oil spilled into the country's east sea due to a crack in a oil pipeline, but there was no impact on production. KANGWON LAND INC The South Korean casino operator said on Friday its July-September operating profit stood at 135.2 billion won, a 28.7 percent year-on-year increase. LOTTE SHOPPING CO LTD The company said on Friday it recorded 342.8 billion won in operating profit for the July-September quarter, a 15.1 percent rise from a year ago. ($1 = 1064.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)