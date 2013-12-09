UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Dec 9 South Korean shares snapped a six-day skid on Monday, buoyed by short-covering as robust U.S. data suggested the world's largest economy has strengthened enough to withstand a stimulus cutback by the Federal Reserve.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1 percent at 2,000.38 points on Monday, its highest close since Dec.3.
Foreign investors bought a net 75.5 billion won ($71.36 million) worth of local shares, reversing a four-day net selling streak to underpin the main index.
Large-caps lifted the broader market, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc rising 1.8 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively. ($1 = 1058.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources