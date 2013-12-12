SEOUL Dec 12 Seoul shares dropped to a fresh four-week closing low on Thursday as a U.S. budget deal heightened speculation the Federal Reserve could begin paring its stimulus as soon as next week, with foreign investors' net selling hitting the highest in six months.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.5 percent at 1,967,93 points, its lowest close since Nov. 14. It was the third straight day of declines.

Foreign investors sold a net 691.5 billion won ($658 million) worth of local shares - the most since June 21 - in their third consecutive session of net selling.

Thursday was the so-called quadruple witching day in Seoul, when stock options and futures as well as index options and futures all expired on the same day. Volatility was subtle as traders rolled over contracts, although selling amassed to 312.6 billion won via arbitrage and non-arbitrage trade to weigh on the index. ($1 = 1052.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)