SEOUL Dec 13 South Korea shares slipped to their lowest close in three months on Friday, extending their losing streak to four days, as strong U.S. retail sales data added to expectations that the Federal Reserve could begin its stimulus trimming as early as next week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.3 percent at 1,962.91 points, its lowest close since Sept. 6.

The KOSPI fell 0.9 percent on the week, its third straight week of losses.

Foreign investors, who had driven the market's rally in previous months, sold a net 269.4 billion won ($256.32 million) worth of local shares. Foreign net-selling totaled 1.1 trillion won for the week, the most since mid-June.

Shipbuilders fell the most, with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd sinking 3.4 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively. ($1 = 1051.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)