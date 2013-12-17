SEOUL Dec 17 Seoul shares ended slightly higher on Tuesday, fuelled by robust data from the United States and Europe, but paring gains ahead of a key two-day policy meeting by the Federal Reserve.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 1,965.74 points, after hitting an intraday high of 1,979.62. The KOSPI has retreated nearly 2 percent over the past five sessions.

Foreign investors bought a net 17.4 billion won ($16.55 million) worth of local shares, ending a 5-day net selling streak.

Mobile carriers and shipbuilders outperformed the broader market, with SK Telecom Co Ltd and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd advancing 2.9 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.

($1 = 1051.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)