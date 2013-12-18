SEOUL Dec 18 Seoul shares rose for a second day on Wednesday, recouping from a recent slide helped by strength in bank shares before the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.5 percent at 1,974.63 points after hitting an intraday high of 1,982.42, its highest since Dec. 11.

Institutional investors bought a net 294.9 billion won ($280.58 million) worth of local shares to buttress the main index, but foreigners repositioned as net sellers by offloading a net 137.4 billion won to limit gains.

Gains in the banking sector brought the broader market higher, with Hana Financial Group Inc and Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd advancing 4.2 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively, on improved earnings in the coming year.

($1 = 1051.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)