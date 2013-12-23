(For the midday report, click )

SEOUL Dec 23 South Korean shares closed at a two-week high on Monday as foreigners bought local stocks for a fourth straight day while an upward revision in third-quarter U.S. growth data boosted sentiment.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at 1,996.89 points, its highest finish since Dec. 9. During the session, it touched 2,000.07 points, its highest point since Dec. 11.

Offshore investors bought a net 70.4 billion won ($66.34 million) of KOSPI shares on Monday, and institutions purchased a net 225.1 billion won worth, buttressing the main bourse. ($1 = 1061.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)