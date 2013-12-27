SEOUL Dec 27 Seoul shares reversed earlier
losses to inch higher on Friday, posting weekly gains as the
improved global economic outlook underpinned by robust U.S. data
offset the effect of local shares going ex-dividend.
Local shares went ex-dividend on Friday, meaning investors
will not receive dividends from shares purchased between Friday
and the close of the current financial reporting period at
end-December.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.2 percent at 2,002.28 points on Friday, rising 1 percent
for the week.
Institutional investors sold a net 79.2 billion won ($74.8
million) worth of KOSPI shares, snapping a 16-day net purchasing
streak. Meanwhile, foreigners picked up a net 73.8 billion won
to underpin the market.
Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd soared by a daily limit
of 15 percent after the company secured 300 billion won by
establishing a joint venture with Hahn & Company on Thursday,
spinning off its dedicated dry bulk business to reduce debt and
strengthen its balance sheet. Affiliate Korean Air Lines Co Ltd
jumped 5.9 percent.
($1 = 1059.2500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)