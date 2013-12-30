(Updates to midday)

* KOSPI on track for a mere yearly gain

* Samsung Elec down on weaker-than-expected earnings outlook

* Foreign investors position as net sellers to weigh

SEOUL, Dec 30 South Korean shares were little changed in light morning trade on the final session of 2013, highlithing the year's lacklustre performance, as gains in auto and banking stocks offset a drop in Samsung Electronics.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 2,003.35 points as of 0233 GMT. The KOSPI has risen a mere 0.3 percent so far this year.

"The wait-and-see attitude is predominate, however the sentiment isn't bad as the market is steady despite a relatively sharp fall in Samsung Electronics," said Han Beom-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which accounts nearly a fifth of market capitalisation, fell 1.9 percent to a three-month low after a local media report said its current-quarter earnings would largely miss analysts' forecasts.

Analysts said a sluggish outlook for October-December quarterly earnings will be a downside risk early next year.

"The market as well as investors are well informed of weak fourth quarter corporate earnings result, but when actual figures are released, fluctuations are destined to occur," said Woori Investment & Securities analyst Kim Byung-yeon.

Meanwhile, bargain seekers picked up Hyundai Motor Co , which rose 2 percent after falling more than 7.3 percent so far this month on concerns about the weakening yen against won. Autoparts maker and affiliate Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd advanced 1.6 percent.

Banking shares supported the broader market, with sub-index rising 1.6 percent on the back of Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd and KB Financial Group Inc , which gained 3.1 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

Foreign investors sold a net 7.7 billion won ($7.3 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 403 to 364.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.3 percent higher. ($1 = 1054.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)