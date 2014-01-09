SEOUL Jan 9 Seoul shares fell to their lowest close in four months on Thursday as investors offloaded contracts on an options-expiry day, while some stayed on the sideline ahead of U.S. nonfarm payroll data on Friday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.7 percent at 1,946.11 points, its lowest close since Sept. 4.

Institutional investors sold a net 270.1 billion won ($253.7 million) of KOSPI shares, becoming net sellers for a sixth consecutive session.

Market heavyweights brought down the broader market. Hyundai Motor Co fell 2.2 percent and Naver Corp 4.1 percent. ($1 = 1064.7500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)