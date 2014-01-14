SEOUL Jan 14 Seoul shares ticked lower on Tuesday, led by construction and solar energy shares, but losses were limited as the won's retreat against the yen and the dollar eased fears about exporters' earnings prospects.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 1,946.07 points.

Institutional investors sold a net 61.1 billion won ($57.8 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while foreign investors offloaded a net 30.8 billion won worth to weigh on the market.

Noticeable bottom performers included Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd and OCI Co Ltd, which tumbled 5.1 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

But heavyweights Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 1.4 percent and Hyundai Motor Co advanced 1.8 percent. ($1 = 1056.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)