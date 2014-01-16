Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL Jan 16 Seoul shares inched up to a one-week closing high on Thursday after fresh U.S. data suggested a firm growth outlook there, while big bets were put off until a Korean corporate-results season kicks off next week.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 1,957.32 points, its highest close since Jan. 8.
Institutional investors reversed their initial position to become net buyers of 45.6 billion won ($42.9 million) of KOSPI shares, while offshore investors bought a net 5.2 billion won to snap a four session net-selling streak.
Naver Corp, the country's biggest search portal operator, outperformed technology shares by rising 3.9 percent on strong offshore demand. ($1 = 1062.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)