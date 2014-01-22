SEOUL Jan 22 Seoul shares climbed to a fresh
three-week closing high on Wednesday, ahead of key corporate
earnings results.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.3 percent at 1,970.42 points, its highest close since Dec.
30. It was the index's third consecutive gain.
Institutional investors repositioned as net buyers,
purchasing a net 49.4 billion won ($46.4 million) of KOSPI
shares.
KB Financial Group Inc fell 1.4 percent as it
faces sanctions after its card business unit was involved in a
case of customer information leakage. Industry rival Samsung
Card Co Ltd rose 2.2 percent.
The Financial Services Commission on Wednesday announced a
measure to prevent recurrence of leakage, and said it was
considering imposing fines and transaction suspensions on KB
Card, Lotte Card and Nonghyup Card.
($1 = 1065.3000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)