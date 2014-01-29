SEOUL Jan 29 Seoul shares ended the
holiday-shortened week on a high note Wednesday, as Turkey's
substantial interest rate hikes eased fears about emerging
market stability ahead of the Fed's policy meeting outcome.
Local stock markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday
for the Lunar New Year holiday, and will reopen on Monday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 1.3 percent at 1,941.15 points. The index was little- changed
for the week, gaining a mere 0.03 percent.
Foreigners extended net selling to through the session,
offloading a net 22 billion won ($20 million) worth of KOSPI
shares. They offloaded nearly 1.15 trillion won worth of shares
during the five-session selling streak.
Builders led broad market gains, lifted by Samsung
Engineering Co Ltd and Daelim Industrial Co Ltd
which jumped 6.7 percent and 6 percent,
respectively.
($1 = 1081.1500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)