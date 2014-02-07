SEOUL Feb 7 Seoul shares closed up for a
third-straight session on Friday after lower-than-expected U.S.
initial jobless claims figures spurred capital inflows while
investors awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls data.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.8 percent at 1,922.50 points, but finished the week almost
1 percent lower.
Foreigners purchased a net 159.4 billion won ($147.7
million), repositioning as net buyers for the first time in five
sessions.
October-December quarter earnings results sharply
differentiated daily performance. SK Chemicals Co Ltd
jumped 9.3 percent following an upbeat earnings
report while GS Engineering & Construction Corp
plummeted by its daily limit of 15 percent after announcing
worse-than-expected earnings.
($1 = 1079.0000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)