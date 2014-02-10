UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Feb 10 South Korean shares closed flat on Monday as a strong rally in shipbuilders offset foreign capital outflows, which resumed following a brief pause last week.
Sentiment toward riskier assets remained weak after a mixed U.S. jobs report on Friday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.04 percent at 1,923.30 points.
Foreigners sold a net 130.3 billion won ($121.3 million) worth of KOSPI shares after net buying on Friday.
Shipbuilders climbed, with Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd both advancing 4.5 percent. Analysts said bargain hunting fueled the gains in the wake of sharp declines in January. ($1 = 1074.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources