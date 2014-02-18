(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Feb 18 Seoul shares ended effectively flat on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan extended and expanded special loan facilities while keeping its main policy rate on hold, scraping back losses sustained earlier when investors booked profits.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.03 percent at 1,946.90 points on Tuesday.

Foreigners were net sellers of 45.5 billion won ($43 million) worth of South Korean shares at the close, compared to 66.4 billion won worth earlier in the session.

The Bank of Japan maintained its expansionary monetary policy on Tuesday as well as its sunny view on the economy, boosting Japanese shares. ($1 = 1060.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)