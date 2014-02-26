UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Feb 26 Seoul shares edged up to hit a near two-month high on Wednesday, the second day of gains, as foreigners snapped up local stocks for a fourth consecutive session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.3 percent at 1,970.77 on Wednesday. Its highest intraday level at 1,973.88 was the index's best performance since Jan. 2.
Foreign investors bought a net 44.6 billion won ($41.57 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while institutions net purchased 122.3 billion won worth of South Korean stocks to prop up the bourse.
Electronics were in the lead, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd finishing up 0.6 percent.
($1 = 1072.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
LOS ANGELES, March 12 (Variety.com) - "Kong: Skull Island" emerged victorious after a battle of the beasts that pitted the giant ape movie against the Wolverine's last stand. Cresting a wave of good reviews, "Kong: Skull Island" topped the domestic box office, racking up a mighty $61 million. That handily beat estimates, which had "Kong: Skull Island" debuting to between $45 million to $50 million.
* Says its unit plans to invest 510 million yuan ($73.86 million) to set up a stock guarantee insurance company with partners