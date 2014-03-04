(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, March 4 Seoul shares fell to their lowest
level in more than a week on Tuesday, on selling by foreigners
and institutions amid an escalation in tensions between Ukraine
and Russia.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.5 percent at 1,954.10 points on Tuesday, marking its
lowest closing level since Feb. 24.
Foreign investors sold a net 146.2 billion won ($136.62
million) worth of Kospi shares, and institutions offloaded
stocks totaling 42.7 billion won.
Hyundai Motor Co finished down 1.6 percent after
the unveiling of the latest revamped design of its key model,
the Sonata.
($1 = 1070.1500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)