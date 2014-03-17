SEOUL, March 17 Seoul shares ended higher on Monday, buoyed by bargain-hunting following last week's steep losses though escalating tensions in Ukraine and worries about China's growth prospects limited gains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 1,927.53 points, following a 2.8 percent drop last week.

Foreign investors sold 226.6 billion won ($211.22 million) of local stocks on Monday, marking the sixth consecutive session of outflows. ($1 = 1072.8000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)