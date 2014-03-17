BRIEF-Collector Bank issues SEK 800 million under MTN-programme
* Collector Bank AB successfully issues 800 million Swedish crowns ($90 million) bond loan under newly established mtn-programme
SEOUL, March 17 Seoul shares ended higher on Monday, buoyed by bargain-hunting following last week's steep losses though escalating tensions in Ukraine and worries about China's growth prospects limited gains.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 1,927.53 points, following a 2.8 percent drop last week.
Foreign investors sold 226.6 billion won ($211.22 million) of local stocks on Monday, marking the sixth consecutive session of outflows. ($1 = 1072.8000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Collector Bank AB successfully issues 800 million Swedish crowns ($90 million) bond loan under newly established mtn-programme
DUBAI, March 13 DAMAC Properties, a United Arab Emirates real estate developer, has mandated banks for a U.S dollar-denominated debt sale, a source close to the matter said on Monday.
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval to issue up to 30 billion yuan ($4.34 billion) tier-2 capital bonds