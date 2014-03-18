BRIEF-Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance OGM approves FY dividend of EGP 2/share
March 12 Saudi Egyptian Investment And Finance Co
SEOUL, March 18 Seoul shares ended higher on Tuesday, posting the biggest daily percentage gain in nearly two weeks as reduced threat of immediate military conflict in Ukraine encouraged bargain hunting among investors.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at 1,940.21 points, marking the biggest daily percentage rise since March 5 as well as its second consecutive session of gains.
Foreigners sold 145.5 billion won ($136.31 million) worth of local stocks on Tuesday, marking the seventh consecutive session of outflows. ($1 = 1067.4000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)
March 12 Saudi Egyptian Investment And Finance Co
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.
March 12 Mena for Touristic and Real Estate Investment Co: