SEOUL, March 20 Seoul shares fell to their
lowest closing level in six weeks on Thursday after Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen spoke of a possible
earlier-than-expected U.S. rate hike.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.9 percent at 1,919.52 points, its weakest close since
Feb. 6.
Foreign investors offloaded a net 215.6 billion won ($201.4
million) of KOSPI shares, becoming net-sellers for a ninth
consecutive session.
Large-cap stocks led the broader market's slide, with crude
oil refiner SK Innovation Co Ltd down 6 percent and
shipbuilder Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co Ltd off 5.1 percent.
($1 = 1070.4500 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)