Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL, July 22 Seoul shares edged up on Monday after keeping flat for most of the session, with investors holding back on more aggressive bets after sensing hawkish undertones after the Jackson Hole meeting of central bank chiefs.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 2,060.89 points.
Blue-chip bellwether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 1.52 percent. It hit a one-year intraday session on Monday amid worries that earnings for the current quarter will be lower than forecast.
The South Korean won ticked lower as the dollar picked up strength on the prospects of an early rate hike by the Fed.
The local currency was quoted at 1,020.2 at the conclusions of domestic trade on Monday. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)