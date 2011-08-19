(Updates to close)

* KOSPI ends week 2.7 pct lower

* Programme selling temporarily halted due to sharp plunge

* Autos, refiners hit hard by toughening growth outlook

* Volatility index soars 32 pct

By Miyoung Kim

SEOUL, Aug 19 Seoul shares fell for a second day on Friday, posting their worst daily percentage loss since the global financial crisis in late 2008, as fears grew over a possible U.S. recession and the lack of a breakthrough in the euro zone fiscal crisis.

South Korean stocks, which had been among Asia's best performing over the past year until the recent global market turmoil, bore the brunt of heavy selloffs again on Friday, as investors rushed to lock in profits from outperformers.

"With no signs of whether and when things will improve in the United States and Europe, fears are only growing, and investors, not just foreigners but trust firms and even insurance companies, are all dumping stocks to cut losses," said Cha Kyung-jin, a fund manager at Golden Bridge Asset Management.

"Selling pressure was particularly heavy in the Korean market, as fear-driven sales hit recent outperformers such as autos, refiners and chemicals. Today's sharp falls also reflect Korea's vulnerable economic structure of depending too much on exports."

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) sank 6.22 percent to finish at 1,744.88 points, its biggest daily percentage loss since November 2008.

The index fell 2.7 percent on the week, erasing gains it earned this week to return to the previous week's level. It was the biggest loser among major Asian indices, with the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan shedding 3.7 percent.

The volatility index on the KOSPI 200 also jumped 32 percent to its highest since Aug 11 as expectations were dashed that shares would recoup recent losses.

"Investors are getting more and more risk averse, which means volatility will stay for a while and we'll see more downside in the near future," said Jung Sang-jin, a fund manager at Dongbu Asset Management.

Major exporters led the market lower on a downbeat demand outlook from their key European and U.S. markets.

Hyundai Motor , which hit record highs in June, tumbled 11 percent, and LG Chem , which also saw its life-time highs in April, plunged by the daily limit of 15 percent.

South Korea's top refiner SK Innovation lost 13 percent amid sliding crude prices and prospects for weakening oil product demand.

Technology issues also bore the brunt of the faltering economic outlook, with Hynix Semiconductor Inc losing 9.3 percent and battery maker Samsung SDI falling 12 percent.

Losses were widespread across the board, with the number of decliners overwhelming gainers by 10 to one.

Domestic-oriented stocks, which led the market higher earlier this week, also came under pressure, as growing household debt raised concerns domestic consumption may also falter.

South Korea's major commercial banks temporarily halted fresh household lending on Thursday in response to a government request to rein in consumer debt.

Shares in Lotte Shopping , which reported a 17 percent rise in second-quarter net profit late on Thursday, slid 3.1 percent.

Among the few bright spots were tobacco firm KT&G , which firmed up 3.1 percent. Liquor producer Jinro also rose 12 percent and Hite Brewery gained 6 percent.

The Korea Exchange suspended computer-generated programme selling in both main and junior Kosdaq temporarily on Friday due to a sharp plunge in the futures and spot index.

The KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 fell 6.31 percent to 222.55 points and the KOSPI 200 spot index dropped 6.43 percent to 222.98. The junior Kosdaq market finished down 6.53 percent at 474.65.

Move on day -6.22 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,684.68 9 August 2011

Change on yr -14.93 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)