SEOUL, Aug 22 Seoul shares were set for a weak open on Monday, tracking a Wall Street slump, as recession worries continue to dog the market.

Analysts expected seesaw trade as worsened confidence could offset bargain hunting on cheap valuations.

"Last week, the South Korean market saw one of the biggest drops globally as heavyweights such as carmakers and energy stocks dragged the index down," said Lee Jae-hoon, a market strategist at Mirae Asset Securities.

Wall Street closed down on Friday for the fourth week in a row as investors fretted about news from Hewlett-Packard and remained jittery about European debt crisis and the future of the U.S. economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended 6.22 percent lower at 1,744.88 points on Friday, suffering its worst one-day percentage loss since the global financial crisis in late 2008.

"There are some hopes that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday could provide some support to markets," said Ma Ju-ok, a strategist at Kiwoom Securities.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:20GMT-------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,123.53 -1.5% -17.120 USD/JPY 76.72 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.068 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,868.49 0.91% 16.840 US CRUDE CLc1 $82.00 -0.32% -0.260 DOW JONES 10817.65 -1.57% -172.93 ASIA ADRS 118.58 -0.89% -1.06 ---------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SUMMARY >Wall St sinks for fourth straight week >Treasury yields edge up from 60-year lows >Dollar drops but respite in sight if economy dims >Brent up on dollar drop, but equities limit

STOCKS TO WATCH

KOGAS

State utility firm KOGAS is in talks with Russia's Gazprom to buy liquefied gas from its Vladivostok project, a source at Gazprom told Reuters

KIA MOTORS

Union members of Kia Motors voted in favor of a revised annual salary deal reached with the management, marking the second consecutive year a pact has been reached without strikes.

SAMSUNG ELEC , LG DISPLAY

The world's top two flat-screen makers may move after local media said LCD panel prices hit a record low in late August, citing market researcher DisplaySearch. The Korea Economic Daily said prices of 40 and 42-inch panels fell 5 percent compared to early August.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)