SEOUL, Aug 22 Seoul shares were set for a weak
open on Monday, tracking a Wall Street slump, as recession
worries continue to dog the market.
Analysts expected seesaw trade as worsened confidence could
offset bargain hunting on cheap valuations.
"Last week, the South Korean market saw one of the biggest
drops globally as heavyweights such as carmakers and energy
stocks dragged the index down," said Lee Jae-hoon, a market
strategist at Mirae Asset Securities.
Wall Street closed down on Friday for the fourth week in a
row as investors fretted about news from Hewlett-Packard and
remained jittery about European debt crisis and the future of
the U.S. economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
6.22 percent lower at 1,744.88 points on Friday, suffering its
worst one-day percentage loss since the global financial crisis
in late 2008.
"There are some hopes that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke's speech on Friday could provide some support to
markets," said Ma Ju-ok, a strategist at Kiwoom Securities.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:20GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,123.53 -1.5% -17.120
USD/JPY 76.72 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.068 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,868.49 0.91% 16.840
US CRUDE CLc1 $82.00 -0.32% -0.260
DOW JONES 10817.65 -1.57% -172.93
ASIA ADRS 118.58 -0.89% -1.06
---------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
>Wall St sinks for fourth straight week
>Treasury yields edge up from 60-year lows
>Dollar drops but respite in sight if economy dims
>Brent up on dollar drop, but equities limit
STOCKS TO WATCH
KOGAS
State utility firm KOGAS is in talks with
Russia's Gazprom to buy liquefied gas from its
Vladivostok project, a source at Gazprom told
Reuters
KIA MOTORS
Union members of Kia Motors voted in favor of a
revised annual salary deal reached with the management, marking
the second consecutive year a pact has been reached without
strikes.
SAMSUNG ELEC , LG DISPLAY
The world's top two flat-screen makers may move after local
media said LCD panel prices hit a record low in late August,
citing market researcher DisplaySearch. The Korea Economic Daily
said prices of 40 and 42-inch panels fell 5 percent compared to
early August.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)