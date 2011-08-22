* Auto, refinery stocks down

* Foreign investors continue selloff

* Tech, state utility firms buck losing trend (Updates to mid-session)

SEOUL, Aug 22 Seoul shares edged lower on Monday, giving up early gains as retail investors dumped heavyweight refinery and auto issues, but rises in tech and utility stocks buttressed the market.

Swinging between small gains and losses, stocks struggled recover from the previous session's sharp drop, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) down 0.1 percent to 1,743.07 points as of 0232 GMT.

On Friday, the KOSPI posted its worst daily percentage drop since the global financial crisis in late 2008.

Analysts saw volatile trade ahead, as economic uncertainties prevented investors from making risky bets.

"Given the economic hurdles faced in Europe and the United States, an upward trend is hard to sustain," said Park Yong-myung, a fund manager at Hanhwa Investment Trust Management.

Retail investors were sellers of a net 91.8 billion won ($84.4 million) worth of stocks, after buying for two straight sessions.

Foreign investors offloaded shares worth a net 63.1 billion won, poised to mark their fourth consecutive session of selling.

Crude oil refiners took another knock after recent sharp falls.

SK Innovation , which owns the country's top oil refiner, lost 2.8 percent, its rival S-Oil was down 3.6 percent, and GS Holdings , which owns GS Caltex, plunged 2.7 percent.

The country's No.2 carmaker Kia Motors slid 1.6 percent while affiliate Hyundai Motor was flat.

The technology sector bounced back as investors were lured by cheap valuations, capping the market's falls.

Samsung Electronics , the world's No.1 memory chip maker and the largest stock on the KOSPI, gained 2 percent.

Flat screen maker LG Display rose 3.5 percent.

Shares in state utility firm Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) jumped 6 percent as investors poured into defensive plays.

"KOGAS's high dividend yields are considered attractive as well," Peter Han, a Daewoo Securities analyst said.

Another state-run utility, Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) , also advanced 5.8 percent. ($1 = 1087.450 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)