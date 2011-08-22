SEOUL, Aug 23 Seoul shares may open higher on Tuesday following modest gains on Wall Street, but gains will be hard-won as fears about the euro zone and U.S. economic growth linger.

"Even though psychological worries over another recession remain, losses have been excessive and thus stocks are seen rebounding in a limited range," said Lim Soo-gyoon, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended 1.96 percent lower at 1,710.70 points on Monday, posting a 13-month closing low.

Asian stocks listed on Wall Street inched up 0.17 percent on Monday. ----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:20 GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,123.82 0.03% 0.290 USD/JPY 76.84 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.109 -- 0.042 SPOT GOLD $1,901.59 0.25% 4.700 US CRUDE CLc1 $84.13 -0.34% -0.290 DOW JONES 10854.65 0.34% 37.00 ASIA ADRS 118.78 0.17% 0.20 -------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SUMMARY >Bargain hunters tiptoe back but remain cautious >Treasury bond prices slip as stocks rise >Dollar falls vs high-yielders;market eyes Bernanke >Lybia oil hopes hit Brent crude; gold surges

STOCKS TO WATCH

KIA MOTORS

The automaker said after Monday's closing bell that it bought 163.3 billion won ($150.7 million) worth of its own shares and offered them to its employees.

LOTTE SHOPPING , SHINSEGAE , HYUNDAI DEPARTMENT STORE

Sales growth at major South Korean department store chains picked up in July from a four-month low the previous month, thanks to continuous growth in luxury goods sales.

($1 = 1083.850 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)