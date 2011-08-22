SEOUL, Aug 23 Seoul shares may open higher on
Tuesday following modest gains on Wall Street, but gains will be
hard-won as fears about the euro zone and U.S. economic growth
linger.
"Even though psychological worries over another recession
remain, losses have been excessive and thus stocks are seen
rebounding in a limited range," said Lim Soo-gyoon, a market
analyst at Samsung Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
1.96 percent lower at 1,710.70 points on Monday, posting a
13-month closing low.
Asian stocks listed on Wall Street inched up 0.17
percent on Monday.
----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:20 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,123.82 0.03% 0.290
USD/JPY 76.84 0.04% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.109 -- 0.042
SPOT GOLD $1,901.59 0.25% 4.700
US CRUDE CLc1 $84.13 -0.34% -0.290
DOW JONES 10854.65 0.34% 37.00
ASIA ADRS 118.78 0.17% 0.20
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
>Bargain hunters tiptoe back but remain cautious
>Treasury bond prices slip as stocks rise
>Dollar falls vs high-yielders;market eyes Bernanke
>Lybia oil hopes hit Brent crude; gold surges
STOCKS TO WATCH
KIA MOTORS
The automaker said after Monday's closing bell that it
bought 163.3 billion won ($150.7 million) worth of its own
shares and offered them to its employees.
LOTTE SHOPPING , SHINSEGAE , HYUNDAI
DEPARTMENT STORE
Sales growth at major South Korean department store chains
picked up in July from a four-month low the previous month,
thanks to continuous growth in luxury goods sales.
($1 = 1083.850 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)