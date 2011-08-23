* KOSPI up 3.9 pct, led by institutional buying

By Ju-min Park

SEOUL, Aug 23 South Korean stocks saw a rebound on Tuesday on the back of institutional buying, as investors snapped up beaten-down stocks following recent heavy losses.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 3.86 percent at 1,776.68 points after falling on Monday to its lowest close since July 2010.

KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 gained 3.4 percent or 7.5 points to 228.25.

"Stop-loss orders that triggered recent tumbles in auto, chemical and refinery stocks are losing steam," said Park Hae-sung, a market analyst at LIG Investment & Securities.

Institutional investors continued buying for a second straight session, purchasing 429.3 billion won ($396.1 million) worth of stocks and offsetting foreign and retail selling.

They flocked to battered stocks such as SK Innovation and Hyundai Motor , which surged 11.4 percent and 10.2 percent respectively.

SK, which runs the country's top refiner, has lost about 20 percent over the past five sessions, while Hyundai, the country's top car maker and the second-largest counter on the KOSPI, has fallen 14 percent in the same period.

However, fears of a fresh recession persist and volatile trade is likely to continue ahead of this week's meeting of central bank chiefs and a key speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, analysts said.

"Investors are still unnerved by all the uncertainties in the world economy. There are concerns around another U.S. stimulus package, such as worsening budget deficit or inflation," said Eom Tae-woong, a market analyst at Bookook Securities.

Builders advanced on hopes that the apparent downfall of Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi would help them resume work in the country and lead to reconstruction projects.

Hyundai Engineering & Construction spiked 9.8 percent and Daewoo Engineering & Construction surged 9.6 percent.

The turmoil in Libya disrupted South Korean firms' construction projects and led them to evacuate thousands of workers.

"If the overthrow of Gaddafi finally happens, the post-Gaddafi regime will need to build new roads and houses, which could boost infrastructure demand for Korean firms," said SK Securities analyst Park Hyung-ryul.

Gainers outnumbered losers by 675 to 183.

The KOSPI 200 spot index rose 8.97 points to 228.12. The junior Kosdaq market finished up 2.97 percent at 479.75.

Move on day +3.86 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,684.68 9 August 2011

Change on yr -13.37 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

